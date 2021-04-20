Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,167 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 994% compared to the average volume of 198 put options.

Shares of UBS opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in UBS Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

