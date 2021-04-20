Investors Buy Large Volume of CEMIG Call Options (NYSE:CIG)

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 18,450 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,171% compared to the typical volume of 350 call options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their target price on CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE CIG traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. 569,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,576,632. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. CEMIG has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

