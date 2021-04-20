Investors Buy Large Volume of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Call Options (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,567 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,201% compared to the typical daily volume of 351 call options.

NYSE:SBS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. 63,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.93. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,413,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 448.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 739,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 604,584 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter worth about $4,207,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 473,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,395,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 322,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

