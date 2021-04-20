Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 12,890 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,700% compared to the average daily volume of 716 put options.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.
In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.
Sirius XM Company Profile
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
