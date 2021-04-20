Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 12,890 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,700% compared to the average daily volume of 716 put options.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sirius XM by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Sirius XM by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

