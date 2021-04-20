Investors Purchase High Volume of Atlas Air Worldwide Call Options (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,713 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 590% compared to the average daily volume of 683 call options.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,248,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,708,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,963 shares of company stock valued at $8,600,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.14. 16,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,070. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

