Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,116 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average volume of 1,226 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.15.

Get Prologis alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $2.92 on Tuesday, reaching $115.17. The company had a trading volume of 71,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,389. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average is $102.20. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $113.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.