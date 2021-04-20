iomart Group (LON:IOM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $320.09

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 320.09 ($4.18) and traded as low as GBX 292 ($3.81). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 292 ($3.81), with a volume of 95,612 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get iomart Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 310.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 320.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £319.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63.

In related news, insider Scott Cunningham bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

iomart Group Company Profile (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.