ION Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:IACA) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.09. 324,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 468,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,726,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000.

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

