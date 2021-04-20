Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.49). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

A number of brokerages have commented on IOVA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

IOVA stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.