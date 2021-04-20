iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $94.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $288.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IRTC. TheStreet cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of IRTC opened at $89.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.43 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.03.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. Equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $453,790,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,119,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $84,027,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 382.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 103.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,399,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,580 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.