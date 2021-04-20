iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Down 8.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $80.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. iRhythm Technologies traded as low as $81.73 and last traded at $82.27. Approximately 19,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 721,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.58.

IRTC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 212,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. On average, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

