Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Releases Earnings Results

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, RTT News reports. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,000,043.84. Insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

