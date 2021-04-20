Iridium (IRD) Price Up 45.2% Over Last 7 Days

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, Iridium has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Iridium has a market capitalization of $111,507.85 and $2,057.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iridium coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00062030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00280327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.55 or 0.00992193 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00025749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00650493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,593.43 or 1.00008648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 20,256,627 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iridium’s official website is ird.cash . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using U.S. dollars.

