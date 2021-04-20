IRISnet Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. IRISnet has a total market cap of $164.13 million and approximately $21.83 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00062018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00274633 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00025710 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $519.13 or 0.00932682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.95 or 0.00648491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,537.73 or 0.99781361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,013,752,262 coins and its circulating supply is 978,284,943 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

