iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9,531.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.75. 53,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,431. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16.

