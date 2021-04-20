iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 5.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned about 0.18% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,056,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,485,000 after purchasing an additional 517,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,970,000 after purchasing an additional 118,641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,109,000 after buying an additional 117,881 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,278,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,999,000 after buying an additional 114,324 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,985,000.

Shares of ISTB stock remained flat at $$51.32 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,395. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

