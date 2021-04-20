iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s Largest Position

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 18.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after acquiring an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.36. 9,325,542 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average of $68.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.