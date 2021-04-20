iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 410,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,761,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,432 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $75.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,325,542 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average is $68.60.

