iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Lifted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 96,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 645.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.41. 22,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,240. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $95.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.18.

