iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

BATS FLOT remained flat at $$50.76 during trading on Tuesday. 1,721,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76.

