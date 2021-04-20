iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,803 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

