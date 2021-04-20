iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 15.8% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.58. 113,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,236. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.92 and a one year high of $419.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

