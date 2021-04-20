iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 38.3% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brightworth owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $415,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.72. The stock had a trading volume of 63,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,236. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.92 and a twelve month high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

