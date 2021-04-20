iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $413.48. The company had a trading volume of 551,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $398.66 and its 200 day moving average is $374.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.92 and a fifty-two week high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.