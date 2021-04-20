iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $96.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.27.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

