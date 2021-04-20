iShares US Real Estate ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 39,640 call options on the company. This is an increase of 390% compared to the average volume of 8,089 call options.

Shares of IYR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.36. The company had a trading volume of 468,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.27. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $96.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,073,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,652,000 after acquiring an additional 129,168 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 20,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 70,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

