iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 322.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the period.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $93.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.25. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $95.26.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

