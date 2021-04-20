iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 101.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 342,668 shares during the period. iShares US Telecommunications ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $48,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 3,483,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,283,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 284,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 65,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYZ traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.90. 118,837 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.