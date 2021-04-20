ITO Utility Token Market Cap Hits $101,920.05 (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 91.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. ITO Utility Token has a market capitalization of $101,920.05 and $2.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded down 56.1% against the dollar. One ITO Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00061609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00277890 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004248 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00024730 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.29 or 0.00928516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,106.16 or 0.99683760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.87 or 0.00638317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog . The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars.

