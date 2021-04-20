ITV (LON:ITV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.05

ITV plc (LON:ITV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.05 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 123.71 ($1.62). ITV shares last traded at GBX 121.90 ($1.59), with a volume of 7,552,454 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 101.20 ($1.32).

The company has a market cap of £4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 17.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,534 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93). Also, insider Duncan Painter bought 82,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

