Ixcoin Price Up 240.1% Over Last 7 Days (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Ixcoin has traded 240.1% higher against the dollar. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $8.66 million and approximately $2,744.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ixcoin

Ixcoin (CRYPTO:IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,185,898 coins. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

