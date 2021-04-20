J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $174.00 to $190.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 43,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 661,214 shares.The stock last traded at $167.19 and had previously closed at $166.93.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.52.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 209,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.45 and its 200 day moving average is $143.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

