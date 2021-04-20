J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Announces GBX 0.95 Dividend

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of SMJ traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 123.50 ($1.61). 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,931. The stock has a market cap of £52.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39. J. Smart & Co. has a twelve month low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 129 ($1.69).
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Company Profile
