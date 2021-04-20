J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $139.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $122.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.52% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Shares of J2 Global stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.28. The stock had a trading volume of 32,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,987. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $129.22.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,966,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,142,000 after purchasing an additional 122,363 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188,629 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,991,000 after purchasing an additional 56,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

