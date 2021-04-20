Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK traded down $4.25 on Tuesday, hitting $117.27. The company had a trading volume of 392,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.43. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $121.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.