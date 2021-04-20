Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.92 Per Share (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.66. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

J has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.46.

NYSE J opened at $133.72 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

