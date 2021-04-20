Jakob Loven Sells 33,162 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Jakob Loven sold 33,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $696,733.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jakob Loven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jakob Loven sold 14,004 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $288,342.36.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jakob Loven sold 32,636 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $744,100.80.

On Monday, April 12th, Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $415,959.84.

On Thursday, April 8th, Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,730,338.48.

Shares of NASDAQ KRON traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 186,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,871. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRON. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,907,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,603,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

