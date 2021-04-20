James B. Weissman Sells 4,904 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $147,070.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DRNA traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.46. 698,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,343. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 206,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,009,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

