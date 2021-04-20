James B. Weissman Sells 4,904 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $147,070.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of DRNA traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.46. 698,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,343. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $30.92.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.
About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.
