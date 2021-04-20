Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,278 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $77,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $296,400.00.
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $76,731.12.
- On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,692 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $115,969.68.
- On Wednesday, February 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,240 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $79,608.00.
Sprout Social stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 357,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,042. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 802,120 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 761,335 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,496,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 756,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after buying an additional 381,855 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
