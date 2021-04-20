Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,278 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $77,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $296,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $76,731.12.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,692 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $115,969.68.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,240 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $79,608.00.

Sprout Social stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 357,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,042. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 802,120 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 761,335 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,496,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 756,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after buying an additional 381,855 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

