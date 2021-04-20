Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Raised to $202.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.47.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ stock opened at $167.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.