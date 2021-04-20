Jeff Woyda Sells 1,077 Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,845 ($37.17), for a total transaction of £30,640.65 ($40,032.21).

LON:CKN traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,850 ($37.24). The company had a trading volume of 38,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,235. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,675.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,558.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11. Clarkson PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,940 ($38.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £866.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88.

Get Clarkson alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 54 ($0.71) dividend. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on CKN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.