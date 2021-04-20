Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ally Financial Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Ally Financial stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,768.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

