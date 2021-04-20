Jerry James Hunter Sells 14,943 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $927,810.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,781,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,635,004.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Jerry James Hunter sold 10,023 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $604,687.59.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30.

Snap stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.49. 17,942,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,972,057. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.