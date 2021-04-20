JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post earnings of ($1.72) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

