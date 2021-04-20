Jetcoin Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $419,506.79 and approximately $1.16 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00067841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00092604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.51 or 0.00652994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

