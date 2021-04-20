JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.19

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.19 and traded as high as $6.96. JMP Group shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 64,772 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JMP shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $136.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $53.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Analysts forecast that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $82,863.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 56,824 shares of company stock worth $343,874 in the last ninety days. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

