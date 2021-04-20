Jobchain (JOB) Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $11.29 million and $379,396.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00065284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00088876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.63 or 0.00636058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00042256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,894,558,293 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

