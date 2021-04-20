John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

NYSE JBT opened at $134.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In other news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,925 shares of company stock valued at $862,157. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,754,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,162,000 after purchasing an additional 86,430 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.