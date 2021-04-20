John T. Mcginnis Sells 10,000 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MAN traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.28. 23,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.43. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

