Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Up 58.6% Over Last Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $40,341.96 and $10,736.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 58.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00068650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00092315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.51 or 0.00655091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00047051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

